Govt Approves ₹10.95 Crore For Restoration, Upgradation Of Ziyarat Sharief Khiram, Shiv Mandir Thajiwara In Anantnag

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Government of Jammu & Kashmir has approved two projects worth ₹10.95 crore for the preservation, restoration and upgradation of two prominent religious sites in Anantnag district.

An amount of ₹5.03 crore has been approved for the restoration and renovation of Ziyarat Sharief Khiram, while ₹5.92 crore has been sanctioned for the repair and renovation of Shiv Mandir, Thajiwara, Bijbehara.

The projects aim to preserve the sanctity, heritage and architectural character of these revered places of worship while upgrading essential infrastructure to provide a better experience for devotees and visitors.

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The approvals are part of the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led Government’s sustained efforts to conserve religious and heritage sites across Jammu and Kashmir through focused investments in restoration, preservation and infrastructure development. By protecting these sites and enhancing public amenities, the Government seeks to ensure that future generations continue to benefit from the region’s rich spiritual, cultural and historical legacy.

Recently, the Government has approved a series of heritage conservation initiatives across Jammu and Kashmir. These include projects for the restoration and revival of the historic heritage site of Purmandal in Samba, the conservation and upgradation of the historic Imambara Zadibal in Srinagar, the development of the revered holy spring of Khoo Sahib at Yarwan in Pulwama, and the restoration of the historic Jamia Masjid Sharief in Shopian along with the revered Sarvadhar Chaumanda Mata Mandir in Ramban.