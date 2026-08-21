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Home / Latest News / Govt Appoints Liaison Officers For Jammu And Kashmir International Film Festival

Govt Appoints Liaison Officers For Jammu And Kashmir International Film Festival

JAMMU, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 50 officers as liaison officers for visiting dignitaries and delegates attending the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026....

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Daily Excelsior
03:39 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 50 officers as liaison officers for visiting dignitaries and delegates attending the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026.

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