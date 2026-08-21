Govt Appoints Liaison Officers For Jammu And Kashmir International Film Festival
JAMMU, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 50 officers as liaison officers for visiting dignitaries and delegates attending the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026....
JAMMU, Aug 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 50 officers as liaison officers for visiting dignitaries and delegates attending the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled to be held from September 7 to 10, 2026.
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