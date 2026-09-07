Govt Appoints Dr Twinkle Suri As Director Colleges, J&K

Srinagar, Sep 7: The government on Monday appointed Dr Twinkle Suri as Director Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of two years.

The government in an order said that the appointment was made on the recommendation by the selection committee and as per approval of the competent authority.

“As recommended by the selection committee and as per approval of the Competent Authority, Dr Twinkle Suri, (Principal) Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University of Jammu is hereby transferred and posted as Director Colleges, J&K with immediate effect relieving Dr. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Professor, Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering, IUST from the additional charge of the post,” it reads.

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Stating the terms and conditions, the government said that the term of Director Colleges shall be for a period of two years extendable by one year, subject to the satisfactory performance and the work and conduct or the department may conduct a fresh selection for the said post.

“The administrative department shall reserve the right to terminate the term of director colleges, prior to the completion of the tenure, in case, the performance or work and conduct of the incumbent is not satisfactory, after according an opportunity of being heard,” reads the order.

Pertinently, Dr Twinkle in the year 2025 was appointed as Dean, Academic Affairs for Cluster University of Jammu for a period of one year. (KNO)