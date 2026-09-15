Govt Appoints CCE-2024 Candidates To JKAS, Accounts Service
JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination-2024 to the Junior Scale of JKAS and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination-2024 to the Junior Scale of JKAS and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement