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Home / J&K Govt Orders / Govt Appoints CCE-2024 Candidates To JKAS, Accounts Service

Govt Appoints CCE-2024 Candidates To JKAS, Accounts Service

JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination-2024 to the Junior Scale of JKAS and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:36 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed candidates selected through the Combined Competitive Examination-2024 to the Junior Scale of JKAS and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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