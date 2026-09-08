Govt amends police rules, reserves 15 pc constable posts for SPOs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration in Jammu and Kashmir has amended the Jammu and Kashmir Police Rules, 1960, providing a 15 per cent quota for Special Police Officers (SPOs) and five per cent for in-service followers in the recruitment of police constables.

According to a notification issued by Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti, the Lieutenant Governor ordered the insertion of Rule 174-A into the police rules, establishing a structured distribution for filling constable vacancies across the Union Territory.

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Under the new provision, 80 per cent of constable posts will be filled through direct recruitment.

The notification stated that 15 per cent of vacancies will be reserved for absorption from among SPOs who have completed a minimum of three years of engagement.

To qualify, candidates must possess the requisite educational qualifications and physical standards, clear the Physical Standard Test (PST) as per existing rules, and show a record of "excellent performance" in counter-insurgency operations approved by the competent authority, the notification said.

The remaining five per cent of posts will be filled through the promotion of in-service followers having at least five years of service, subject to meeting prescribed qualifications, physical criteria, and clearing the PST.