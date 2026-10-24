Govt amends Medical Attendance Rules

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 23: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has amended the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Medical Attendance and Allowance) Rules, 1990 and notified ceiling rates for reimbursement of cost of artificial appliances.

As per the notification issued by the Finance Department (Codes Division), in exercise of powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor has directed that amendments shall be made in the Rules.

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In Rule 3, for Clause (e), new definition of 'Family' has been substituted. As per new clause, 'Family' means husband or wife as the case may be, and parents, sisters, widowed sisters, widowed daughters, minor brothers, children and step-children normally residing with the Government servant and wholly dependent upon him/her including dependent brothers, dependent divorced/separated daughters and step-mother.

For Explanation below clause (e), new Explanation has been substituted that members of the family shall be regarded as wholly dependent upon the Government servant if they ordinarily reside with him/her and their total monthly income does not exceed Rs. 9000 plus dearness allowance thereon as on the date of consideration. Note below to Explanation has been omitted.

In Rule 5, in sub-rule (3), for the words "heart pace maker", Intra Ocular Lenses, the words "cardiac device, Intra Ocular Lenses, CPAP/BiPAP/Oxygen Concentrator," shall be substituted. After sub-rule (3), a Note has been added that the maximum ceiling limit for reimbursement of cost of artificial appliances is forming Annexure 'F' to these rules.

In Rule 6-A, Note 1 has been recast providing that in case treatment is taken in Apollo Group of Hospitals (Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata), Escorts Heart Institute Delhi, Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences Hospital New Delhi and Jaslok Hospital Mumbai, the reimbursement shall be restricted to the amount which would be payable for such procedures at AIIMS, New Delhi.