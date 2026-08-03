Govt aims to complete Coastal Road project by Dec 2028: Piyush Goyal

MUMBAI, Aug 2 : Union Minister and MP from Mumbai, Piyush Goyal, on Sunday said the government intends to complete the Bandra-Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road project by December 2028, with March 2029 set as the target timeline.

The commerce and industry minister reviewed the progress of various key infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road, the proposed desalination plant, Madh-Versova Bridge and other connectivity projects.

He was briefed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on the status, timelines and expected public benefits of the projects.

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"The Bandra-Versova stretch of the Coastal Road is progressing rapidly, while work on the Versova-Bhayander section has commenced after receiving all necessary approvals. Our endeavour is to complete the project by December 2028, with March 2029 as the target timeline," Goyal told reporters after reviewing the projects.

The Coastal Road is an eight-lane high-speed expressway being built along Mumbai's western coast, cutting travel time between south Mumbai and the suburbs from 2 hours down to 40 minutes.

Goyal said the proposed interchanges and tunnel network in north Mumbai would help decongest the Western Express Highway and provide seamless east-west connectivity across the western suburbs.

The Mumbai North MP added that the proposed desalination plant would strengthen long-term water security by supplying drinking water to Gorai, Manori, Mahavir Nagar, Borivali, Charkop and surrounding areas.

He said concerns of the fishing community were being addressed through careful project planning to ensure that infrastructure development did not affect their traditional livelihoods. (PTI)