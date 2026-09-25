Govt admits forest clearance holding up road projects in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: Government today admitted that forest clearance issues were holding up road projects across J&K, with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Chowdhary saying several PMGSY and Roads and Buildings (R&B) projects had been halted due to objections raised by the Forest Department.

"The concern is genuine," Chowdhary said in the Legislative Assembly while responding to the issue of connectivity to Jawdara village in Gurez, raised by MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi.

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He said the Government would convene a joint meeting of the concerned departments after the Assembly's autumn session to review the forest clearance issues and stressed that such matters should be assessed at the field level rather than from "AC rooms".

"Our roads, PMGSY and R&B are halted due to the Forest Department," Chowdhary said.

He said the Forest Department had been raising what he described as "minor objections" and had earlier given timelines for resolving clearance issues affecting road projects.

On the 19-km Barnai-Jawdara road, he assured the House that construction would be started.

The issue was raised by Gurezi, who highlighted the plight of nearly 200 households in Jawdara village that, according to him, have been forced to migrate to Kangan every winter due to the lack of road connectivity and basic facilities.

Gurezi said the Barnai-Jawdara road had been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in 2025, but work had not started as the required forest clearance was still pending.

He said Jawdara was a tribal area and residents had to travel for nearly three days on foot, underscoring the difficulties caused by the absence of road connectivity.

He said the lack of connectivity had already forced nearly 200 households to migrate from the village. Gurezi sought a review of the matter and urged the Government to call the concerned officers and resolve the issue.

"If the Forest Department does not give the clearance, then sanctioning this road is of no use," he said.

Responding to the issue, Chowdhary said the Government recognised the concern and would take up the matter with the departments concerned to resolve the pending clearances.