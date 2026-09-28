Govt accords approval for multi-level car parking at Jewel Chowk

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has accorded administrative approval for construction of a multi-level car parking facility at Jewel Chowk, Jammu, at an estimated cost of Rs 29.88 crore.

The project is aimed at easing traffic congestion, improving urban mobility and strengthening parking infrastructure in one of Jammu city's key commercial areas.

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The proposed facility will provide modern and convenient parking infrastructure, helping address parking pressure in the busy commercial hub while facilitating smoother movement of vehicular traffic in and around Jewel Chowk.