Govind Jaiswal Posted As Principal Secretary To LG; Gets Additional Charge Of CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

SRINAGAR, Oct 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the posting of Govind Jaiswal, IAS (AGMUT: 2007), as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, with an additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

According to Government Order No. 1649-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on October 15, 2026, Jaiswal, who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor in the interest of administration.

The order further states that Jaiswal will also hold the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, alongside his existing duties, until further orders.

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The order has been issued by the General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, by order of the Lieutenant Governor.

The development marks a key administrative assignment, placing Jaiswal in the office of the Lieutenant Governor while entrusting him with additional responsibilities at the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

See Order Copy Click Here.....