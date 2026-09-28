Governor Kavinder Gupta presents awards to Winning Filmmakers at 12th IFFS

Excelsior Correspondent

SHIMLA, Sept 27: Governor Kavinder Gupta today presented awards to winning filmmakers at the concluding ceremony of the 12th International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) held at the historic Gaiety Cultural Complex here, marking the culmination of the three-day celebration of international, national and regional cinema.

The Governor honoured filmmakers whose works were recognised in various International, National and State categories, covering documentary, short film, animation, student cinema and emerging forms of filmmaking, including AI-generated films.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta congratulated the award winners and participants and appreciated the festival for bringing together filmmakers from different countries, Indian States and diverse cultural backgrounds on a common platform.

He said, “Cinema serves as a powerful medium of cultural exchange and social dialogue. The participation of films from different parts of India, Indian languages and countries across the world had given the festival a truly international character.”

The Governor highlighted Himachal Pradesh's rich folk traditions, music, dance, handicrafts and natural beauty, saying the State offered immense possibilities for filmmakers. He described the festival as an important platform to showcase Himachal's cultural identity to audiences in India and abroad.

In the International category, Far From Home won Best Long Documentary, while The Sound of the Soul was adjudged Best Short Documentary.

The Everest Dream received the Special Jury Award for Short Documentary. Renewal won Best Short Film, with The Mould receiving the Special Jury Award.

The Rusty Fish was named Best Animation Film, while Milo received the Special Jury Award for Animation. Coexistence won Best AI Film and Eternal Kinship was adjudged Best Student Film, with Lullaby receiving the Special Jury Award.

In the National category, The Genesis of Rasa won Best Long Documentary, Coal Diggers of India Best Short Documentary and Halgi Best Short Film. Nyingma: Through Her Eyes and An Oyster Life received Special Jury Awards.

In the State category, Tenfa won Best Short Film, while Chupi Roh received the Special Jury Award.