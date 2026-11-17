*Honours Goverdhan Singh Jamwal for distinguished service

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, today assured that efforts would be initiated towards establishing a dedicated General Zorawar Singh Chair at Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, to promote research, academic studies and greater awareness of the legendary Dogra military commander's extraordinary contributions to Indian history.

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The assurance came during a meeting with Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal (Retd), Patron of the Zorawar Singh Trust, who called on the Governor and discussed various initiatives aimed at preserving and promoting the rich military and cultural legacy of General Zorawar Singh.

During the interaction, Major General Jamwal highlighted the remarkable military achievements and supreme sacrifice of General Zorawar Singh, who hailed from Ansara village in the Hamirpur district of present-day Himachal Pradesh, and played a historic role in extending the frontiers of the Dogra kingdom across the Himalayan region, particularly Ladakh.

He emphasised that General Zorawar Singh's extraordinary courage, strategic brilliance and military leadership represent a glorious chapter in India's history and deserve greater recognition at the national level.

Major General Jamwal urged the Governor to encourage collaboration between Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir for organising a joint academic seminar on the life, military campaigns and historical contributions of General Zorawar Singh. He said such initiatives would provide an important platform for historians, academicians, researchers and students to study and document the legendary commander's achievements.

Responding positively, Governor Kavinder Gupta appreciated the proposal and assured that he would take up the matter with the concerned authorities for establishing a General Zorawar Singh Chair at Himachal Pradesh University, subject to the necessary institutional approvals and procedures.

The Governor said the proposed Chair could serve as a centre for academic research, historical documentation and scholarly engagement on General Zorawar Singh's military campaigns, leadership and contributions to the Himalayan region.

He further observed that Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir share deep historical and cultural connections, and initiatives of this nature would strengthen these bonds while inspiring younger generations to learn about India's rich martial heritage.

Later, the Governor honoured Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal (Retd) in recognition of his distinguished military service and lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Dogra history, martial heritage, cultural traditions and the identity of the Dogra community.

Brig (Retd) Vidya Sagar Dhiman, President Zorawar Singh Trust and Atulaya Baskhi Coordinator Jammu State Movement were also present.