Governor interacts with NCC’s Republic Day contingent

JAMMU: LG Manoj Sinha interacts with J&K and Ladakh contingent of NCC Cadets who participated in Republic Day Parade at New Delhi; calls them brand ambassadors of Unity, Discipline, Culture & Heritage. Cadets shared their enriching experience from Republic Day camp.

Sinha congratulates the cadets who got an opportunity to represent the UTs of J&K and Ladakh; lauds the commitment of Cadets and their Training instructors who, despite COVID did so well at trainings.

LG expresses delight that this year NCC J&K and Ladakh Directorate received awards from Raksha Mantri, Rajya Raksha Mantri, besides DG Commendation; calls upon the youth of J&K to join an excellent organization like NCC which inculcates discipline & the spirit of amity & harmony.