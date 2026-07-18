Government Establishes JK4C To Combat Cyber Crimes Across J&K

SRINAGAR, Jul 17: In a significant step towards strengthening the cyber security architecture and enhancing the capacity to combat cybercrime in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, sanction has been accorded for the establishment of the Jammu & Kashmir Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (JK4C) as an independent organization under the overall superintendence and control of the Director General of Police, J&K.

The newly established JK4C will serve as the nodal cybercrime coordination agency for the Union Territory and will be responsible for coordinating, preventing, detecting and investigating cybercrimes across Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre will function in close alignment with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, ensuring seamless coordination with the national cybercrime framework.

According to order issued by home department, the JK4C will be headed by an officer of the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP), who will function as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Centre.

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As part of the restructuring, the subject of cybercrime has been detached from the Crime Wing of J&K Police and will henceforth be exclusively handled by the JK4C.

The Government has further ordered that the existing two Zonal Cyber Crime Investigation Centres of Excellence (CICEs) and 23 District Cyber Police Stations shall become integral components of the JK4C, thereby creating a unified and coordinated institutional mechanism for tackling cybercrime across the Union Territory.

The order also stipulates that the proposal for creation of various posts required for the functioning of the JK4C shall be processed separately in accordance with the prescribed procedure after completion of all requisite formalities.

Pending the creation and regular filling of sanctioned posts, the Police Headquarters, J&K, has been directed to deploy the required number of police personnel of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and below from the existing police strength to ensure the Centre becomes operational without delay.

The Government has also approved the organizational structure, tentative staff strength, operational framework, workflow of various verticals, and the functions and responsibilities of different divisions and units of the JK4C, as detailed in the annexure accompanying the Government Order.

The establishment of the JK4C is expected to significantly enhance the Union Territory’s preparedness to address emerging cyber threats, improve inter-agency coordination, strengthen cybercrime investigations, and provide a more robust institutional framework for safeguarding citizens against cyber-enabled offences.