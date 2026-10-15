Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: The Yonex-Sunrise 53rd J&K UT Junior and Sub-Junior Badminton Championships 2026 concluded at Police Lines Badminton Hall, Jammu, with Gopesh Singh emerging as the standout performer, securing multiple titles in the Under-17 and Under-19 categories.

Shridhar Patil, DIG Police, JSK Range, was the chief guest and presented awards to winners and runners-up. The championship also served as the selection platform for J&K teams for national championships in Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Bengaluru and Gangtok. The matches were conducted under Chief Referee Rahul Sharma.

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In Under-11 Boys' Singles, Sarthak Koushal defeated Hufaif Ganai (15-10, 15-9), while Aliza Fatima beat Ruhani (15-6, 15-13) in Girls' Singles. Huzaif and Saad defeated Ibraheem and Sarthak (15-9, 15-11) in Boys' Doubles, while Noor Abrol and Aliza Fatima won Girls' Doubles against Ruhani and Ruheen.

In Under-13, Yahya defeated Mohd Hammad in Boys' Singles, while Akshini Manhas beat Tejaswin Amit Pandoh (15-11, 15-8) in Girls' Singles. Hammad and Pomeet defeated Yahya and Hayan (15-10, 15-6) in Boys' Doubles, while Keerat and Aarya beat Sargun and Akshini (15-13, 15-9) in Girls' Doubles.

In Under-15, Vivaan Chib defeated Vansh Dahiya (15-13, 15-11), while Paavni Gupta beat Akshini Manhas (15-12, 15-9). Harsh Sharma and Vivaan defeated Vansh and Advik (15-6, 15-9); Aksa Bhat and Sadia beat Tejaswini and Maheem (15-13, 15-11). Ibraheem Yousuf and Aksa Bhat won Mixed Doubles against Vansh and Akshini (15-12, 15-6).

In Under-17, Gopesh defeated Shivansh Panotra (15-14, 15-10), while Paavni beat Suhani Sharma (15-9, 15-8). Gopesh and Shivansh won Boys' Doubles against Labeeb Ullah and Aditya (15-11, 15-4), while Suhani and Gania defeated Diamond Rajput and Keerat Choudhary (15-13, 15-9). Gopesh and Diamond won Mixed Doubles against Labeeb and Maheem (15-6, 15-12).

In Under-19, Gopesh defeated Kartik Gupta (15-12, 15-9), while Skiedeep Kour beat Suhani Sharma (15-11, 15-10). Bhavdeep Singh and Udhayan Sharma defeated Gopesh and Shivansh; Suhani and Gania defeated Diamond and Yashaswini (15-9, 15-12). Harsh Sharma and Suhani won Mixed Doubles against Labeeb Ullah and Yashaswini Amit Pandoh (15-6, 15-13).