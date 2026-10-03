Goods worth lakhs stolen from Main Market shop

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 2: Burglars decamped with goods worth lakhs of rupees at a general merchandise shop in the Main Market of Samba late last night.

According to reports, when the shop owner arrived to open the shop this morning, she found the shutter broken and partially open. After entering, the shop she discovered that a significant amount of merchandise was missing. Shopkeepers quickly gathered at the scene, and informed the police. Soon after that a police team arrived and initiated an investigation, which included examining CCTV footage from neighboring shops in search of clues.

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An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team also visited the site to collect evidence and proceed with the investigation.

Shop owner Priyanka Bhatia stated that garlands made of currency notes worth approximately Rs 4 lakh, along with some cash, had been stolen. "We have submitted a written complaint to the police and hope they will apprehend the thieves soon," she said.

The incident has instilled fear among the local shopkeepers, who have urged the police administration to increase night patrols to prevent such thefts in the future.