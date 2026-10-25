Srinagar, Oct 25: Property and goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted after a fire broke out in a furnishings firm in Srinagar's Karan Nagar area, officials said on Sunday.

A fire broke out during the night at the godown cum sale outlet of a furnishings firm at Karan Nagar, the officials said, adding that the flames consumed the goods stored within minutes, while the structure was also damaged.

The fire brigade reached the spot and contained the blaze, preventing it from spreading to the adjacent private hospital, the officials said.

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"Timely action by the authorities, including police and locals, helped in evacuating the patients to safety," they said.

The cause of the fire and extent of losses due to the blaze are being ascertained.

In another incident, two trucks lying in the Police Control Room here were damaged in a fire last night, the officials said.

They said the fire was put out by fire and emergency services personnel. (Agencies)