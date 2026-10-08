Goods Truck Rams Into Army Vehicle In Srinagar; No Injuries

Srinagar, Oct 8: A goods truck and an army vehicle were involved in a road accident on Thursday at Bemina on the Pantha Chowk-Parimpora Bypass here, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The goods truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, hit an army vehicle from the rear at Bemina, pushing it over the road divider, they said.

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The driver of the civilian vehicle lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn, officials said, they added.