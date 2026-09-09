Jammu, Sep 9: Rail traffic on the Jammu-Kathua link was disrupted for several hours on Wednesday after a wagon of a goods train derailed at Chhan Arorian railway station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The derailment occurred around 9:30 am. The vital route connects Jammu and Kashmir with other parts of the country.

Railway authorities and officials reached the spot soon after the incident and initiated an assessment of the situation. The derailed wagon was subsequently moved aside, clearing the track for resumption of rail traffic around noon, the officials said.

No damage to railway property has been reported. The incident is being investigated and the exact cause of the derailment is being ascertained, they said. (Agencies)