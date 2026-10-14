Good people must enter politics for better governance: Ram Nath Kovind

LUCKNOW, Oct 14: Former President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday urged young people to play an active part in politics, governance and public life, and sought to dispel the belief that there was no place for decent people in politics.

Speaking at an event to launch the Hindi edition of his autobiography "Bharatiya Ganarajya Ki Vijay Gatha: Mera Jeevan, Mera Sangharsh" (Triumph of the Indian Republic: My Life, My Struggles), Kovind said young people should not limit their participation in democracy to voting but should also actively contribute to governance.

"Many people often believe that there is no place for decent people in politics, particularly in today's politics. But I believe this perception is completely wrong. If we want good governance, decent people must actively participate in politics," he said.

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Quoting ancient Greek philosopher Plato, Kovind said the price paid by good people for remaining indifferent to public affairs was having to live under the rule of those less capable than themselves.

"If good people do not contest elections, who will people vote for? They can only choose from among those who contest," he said.

Kovind said every young Indian had the ability and potential to attain the highest positions in their chosen fields, whether as teachers, scientists, doctors, lawyers or even ministers, chief ministers, prime ministers and presidents.

"Every young person in the country has the competence, capability and potential to reach the highest positions," he said, adding that India's Republic, democracy and constitutional values provided fertile ground for young people to realise their potential.

He urged the youth to move forward with determination and perseverance, expressing hope that his life story would become a source of hope and inspiration for young Indians.

Reflecting on his own journey from Paraunkh village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said his rise to the country's highest constitutional office was not merely a personal achievement but a victory for the Indian Republic, the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and the aspirations of crores of Indians.

"I consider it a recognition of the dreams and aspirations of millions of people in Uttar Pradesh, who believe that a person born in humble circumstances can achieve extraordinary things through hard work, education and determination," he said.

Kovind said his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party was influenced by its emphasis on placing the nation above all else and on inclusive development beyond social divisions such as dynastic politics, caste and regionalism.

He cited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as examples of leaders who rose from relatively modest backgrounds to occupy high public offices.

He said his political association had brought him in contact with leaders who viewed politics not merely as a means of acquiring power but as a platform for national service.

Recalling his childhood, Kovind said his father attached immense importance to education and believed that it opened doors to unlimited possibilities and opportunities.

His family had inherited around 10-12 bighas of agricultural land, but his father gave it away rather than divide it among his five sons, believing that education was essential to prevent them from remaining trapped in poverty, he said.

Kovind said education had played a decisive role in shaping his life and enabling him to progress from a modest background to the presidency.

He also credited the people of Uttar Pradesh for their affection, blessings and encouragement throughout his journey.

The former president praised the state's development initiatives under Yogi Adityanath, including infrastructure projects such as expressways, airports and metro services, and said effective implementation of welfare schemes could help extend opportunities in employment, education and development to all sections of society.

Kovind also referred to the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, saying the event had demonstrated India's spiritual heritage, faith and social harmony to the world.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, state ministers Suresh Kumar Khanna and Asim Arun, Kovind's wife Savita Kovind and Rupa Publications Managing Director Kapish Mehra were among those who attended the event.

Kovind thanked Rupa Publications for bringing out the Hindi edition and said the National Book Trust had also expressed its willingness to publish the autobiography in all regional languages of India. (PTI)