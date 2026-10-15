Good news for tourists ahead of Durga Puja festivities: Jaldapara safari booking goes online

SILIGURI, Oct 14: Good news for tourists planning a wildlife holiday in North Bengal during the Durga Puja festivities, as the online safari booking at Jaldapara National Park commenced on Wednesday, allowing visitors to book their safaris up to one month in advance.

Divisional Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan said 912 safari seats would be available daily across five tourist routes - Salkumar, Madarihat, Lankapara, Chilapata and Kodalbasti. In addition, 48 elephant-riding seats would also be available for advance online booking.

The new facility is expected to make safari tourism more convenient, particularly during the festive season, when a large number of tourists visit North Bengal. Advance booking will enable visitors to plan their trips better, select their preferred routes and schedule their visits without having to depend entirely on last-minute arrangements.

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The facility is also expected to benefit hotels, homestays, tour operators and transport providers by helping them plan their services in advance. It could provide a boost to local tourism-related businesses and create more opportunities for people dependent on the sector for their livelihoods.

The online booking system is likely to make Jaldapara more accessible to international tourists visiting Bhutan through the nearby Jaigaon border. Travellers crossing the region can also include the national park in their itineraries.

Jaldapara, known for its rich biodiversity and one-horned rhinoceroses, is a major wildlife tourism destination in North Bengal. The online booking facility is expected to improve visitor convenience and help attract more tourists to the region.

(UNI)