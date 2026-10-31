Good governance will remain a dream without better administration: VP Radhakrishnan

NEW DELHI, Oct 31: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan emphasised the importance of exploring improved governance methods to address future needs during the Annual General Body meeting of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) on Saturday.

He asserted that enhancing administration is essential for achieving good governance.

Noting that 'Viksit Bharat' is possible only when individual successes are complemented by collective achievement, the vice president stated that a team's success depends on each member giving their best, which can significantly benefit society.

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He called for a continuous search for new and better governance methods to meet future demands. "Unless the administration improves, good governance will be there only in the dreams or on the papers," he said.

The vice president stressed that genuine good governance can only emerge when the administration improves.

Administrators must take ownership of their roles, and we should encourage them to strive for the betterment of their respective areas, he said. (PTI)