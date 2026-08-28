NEW DELHI, Aug 28 : “Good Corporate governance is central to India’s development,” Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, said during today’s interaction with a delegation of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), which called on him to invite as the Guest of Honour at the presentation ceremony of the 26th ICSI National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance, to be held in 2027.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted the importance of good corporate governance and professional excellence, and underscored the expanding role of Company Secretaries in India's governance ecosystem. He emphasised that professionals in the corporate sector have an important role in promoting responsible governance, ethical practices and institutional accountability.

The Minister called for greater contribution of Company Secretaries to India's growth, noting that their professional expertise can play an important role in strengthening governance practices across the corporate and economic ecosystem. He emphasised that professional excellence and good governance should go hand in hand in India's development journey.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh also highlighted the importance of creating a stronger culture of ethical entrepreneurship and good governance. He also said that professional institutions such as ICSI have an important role in promoting governance standards and facilitating practices that contribute to institutional excellence.

The Minister appreciated the role of professional bodies in continuously evolving their standards and practices in response to changing requirements. He also emphasised the importance of recognising and encouraging organisations and individuals that demonstrate excellence in corporate governance.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the expanding role of Company Secretaries beyond their traditional professional responsibilities, particularly in strengthening governance systems and supporting institutions through their expertise. He said that the profession can make a wider contribution to India's growth by promoting a culture of transparency, responsibility and good governance.

The Minister also took note of ICSI's initiatives relating to Panchayat Governance and local-body governance. He appreciated the Institute's efforts to prepare manuals and training material in multiple languages. He also praised ICSI's efforts towards digitalisation of institutional processes, including the adoption of electronic voting and a preferential voting system for its elections.

The delegation briefed Dr. Jitendra Singh about ICSI and its activities, informing him that the Institute has more than 80,000 members and around 250,000 students.

The interaction also covered ICSI's initiatives relating to professional standards, secretarial standards, corporate governance and its Lifetime Achievement Award for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality.