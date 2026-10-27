Good Change: Farooq Abdullah On Expansion Of J&K Council Of Ministers

Srinagar, Oct 27: Ruling National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday described the expansion of the council of ministers in Jammu and Kashmir as a good change.

Four new ministers were sworn in on Tuesday as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expanded his council of ministers.

"A very good cabinet change has taken place. They (ministers) will work and try to ease the difficulties and problems of the people," Farooq Abdullah told reporters at the party headquarters Nawa-i-Subah here.

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All four new faces -- Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani (Kallo) -- are from the Kashmir valley. (AGENCIES)