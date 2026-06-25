Gondola to resume operations today

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 24: The Gulmarg Gondola, one of Kashmir's top tourist attractions, will resume operations on Thursday after remaining closed for nearly a month following a technical malfunction, officials said.

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Services were suspended on May 25 after a technical snag left more than 300 tourists stranded in gondola cabins, prompting a large-scale rescue operation involving the Cable Car Corporation, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and army. All passengers were safely evacuated without injuries.

Officials said technical teams worked for weeks to repair the fault and carry out safety checks. Trial runs conducted over the past two days were successful, and the system has been cleared for passenger operations.

The suspension affected the local tourism-dependent economy in Gulmarg, impacting guides, photographers, pony operators, tour operators and hotel owners.

Tourism stakeholders welcomed the reopening, expressing hope that the resumption of services will boost visitor numbers and help restore livelihoods ahead of the peak summer season.