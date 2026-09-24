Goldiee Group launches new seasoning brand ‘Sprinkoo’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 23: Goldiee Group, one of India’s leading FMCG groups, today launched its new seasoning brand “Sprinkoo” at India Food Forum 2026.

With the launch of Sprinkoo, Goldiee Group has introduced a new and modern experience in the seasoning category.

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The brand has been specially developed keeping in mind the changing preferences of today’s consumers, convenience and a better flavour experience.

One of the key features of Sprinkoo is its innovative push and dose packaging technology. This technology provides consumers with convenience while using the product and makes the pack easy to open and close.

The new technology has been designed in such a way that consumers can easily open the pack as required, use the product, and then securely close it again. This makes product handling more convenient and suitable for everyday use.

This smart packaging solution gives Sprinkoo, a distinctive identity compared to traditional seasoning products and represents an important step towards convenience, innovation, and an improved user experience.

On the occasion, Goldiee Group Directors Akash Goenka and Sudeep Goenka said, “Sprinkoo is not just a new product for us, but the beginning of a new experience in the seasoning category. Keeping consumer convenience in mind, we have incorporated the ‘PUSH & DOSE’ technology into Sprinkoo, making it easy to use, convenient, and modern. We believe that Sprinkoo will succeed in creating a strong and distinctive identity among Indian consumers.”