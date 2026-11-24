NEW DELHI, Nov 23: Gold Spot, the iconic orange-flavoured fizzy drink, is set to make a comeback after 26 years as beverage major Coca-Cola plans to re-launch the India-born brand, according to industry sources.

The carbonated soft drink is expected to hit the market soon in a low-sugar or no-sugar formulation, in line with changing consumer preferences towards healthier beverage choices, they said.

A formal announcement regarding the re-launch is expected soon, the sources added.

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Gold Spot, which was once among the most popular carbonated orange drinks in India, was discontinued in 2000 after Coca-Cola acquired the brand as part of its purchase of Parle's beverage business in 1993.

The company had subsequently focused on its other brands, including Fanta and Sprite.

The re-launch marks Coca-Cola's attempt to revive a nostalgic Indian brand while tapping into the growing demand for beverages with reduced sugar content.

The move also comes amid increasing regulatory and consumer focus on sugar content in packaged beverages, prompting companies to expand their low-sugar and no-sugar product portfolios.

Moreover, the move comes at a time when Coca-Cola's bottling arm, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL), is gearing up for an IPO in the Indian market.

The revival of Gold Spot is expected to leverage the brand's strong nostalgic appeal while allowing Coca-Cola to tap into the growing market for low-sugar and no-sugar carbonated beverages.

Coca-Cola may retain Gold Spot's old tagline, "The Zing Thing", as the company looks to build on its legacy and reconnect with consumers who grew up with the popular orange-flavoured drink.

Gold Spot, launched in India in 1971, was one of the country's iconic orange-flavoured carbonated drinks and enjoyed considerable popularity, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s, before being discontinued in 2000 as Coca-Cola rationalised its beverage portfolio.

Adding to the buzz around the brand's proposed comeback, Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former India cricket captain MS Dhoni, had dropped a teaser on Instagram a couple of days ago. In the post, she shared an image of a Gold Spot can featuring Dhoni's photograph, sparking speculation around the possible revival of this orange-flavoured beverage.

This has also fuelled speculation of a possible celebrity endorsement. However, it remains unclear whether the former cricket captain has been roped in as a brand ambassador or is involved in the re-launch.

Gold Spot became part of Coca-Cola's portfolio in 1993 when the Atlanta-headquartered beverage major acquired the aerated drinks business of Ramesh Chauhan-led Parle, following its re-entry into the Indian market.

The acquisition also brought popular brands such as Thums Up, Limca and Maaza under Coca-Cola's umbrella.

Gold Spot directly competed with Coca-Cola's global orange-flavoured carbonated drink Fanta, creating an overlap within its beverage portfolio. Following its acquisition, Coca-Cola eventually phased out Gold Spot in early 2000 to avoid internal competition in the orange-flavoured soft drinks segment.

However, Coca-Cola continued Thums Up, which is now nearly a two-billion-dollar brand. Maaza has also become a billion-dollar-plus brand.

India's non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage sector, which includes soft drinks, packaged water, juices, energy drinks, sports drinks and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, has witnessed robust expansion amid rising consumption and changing consumer preferences.

Valued at around Rs 1.40 lakh crore in FY26, the industry grew at a CAGR of 14.33 per cent between FY20 and FY26. It is expected to touch Rs 2.56 lakh crore by FY31, registering an estimated annual growth of 12.76 per cent, according to an industry report.

However, at the same time, the sector is undergoing a competitive shake-up following Reliance Industries' aggressive push into the beverages business through Campa.

Since its re-launch in 2023, the home-grown brand has challenged established players Coca-Cola and PepsiCo with a disruptive pricing strategy, lower-priced pack sizes, attractive trade margins and an expanding distribution footprint, intensifying competition in the country's carbonated soft drinks market. (PTI)