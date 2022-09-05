Gold gains Rs 113; silver jumps Rs 428

New Delhi, Sep 5: Gold price rose by Rs 113 to Rs 50,985 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 50,872 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped by Rs 428 to Rs 53,980 per kg.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,711 per ounce and USD 18.15 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded marginally down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,711 per ounce. Gold traded under pressure on stronger dollar after recovering on Friday,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)