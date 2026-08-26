Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.62 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand

NEW DELHI, Aug 26: Gold prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 115 to Rs 1.62 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for October delivery traded higher by Rs 115, or 0.07 per cent, at Rs 1,62,997 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 674 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said.