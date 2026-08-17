Gold futures rise to Rs 1.55  lakh/10 gm on spot demand

NEW DELHI, Aug 17: Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 676 to Rs 1.55 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 676, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 1,55,182 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,111 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures increased 0.40 per cent to USD 4,394.01 per ounce in New York. (PTI)