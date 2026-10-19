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Home / Latest News / Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.48 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand

Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.48 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 436 to Rs 1,48,354 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for...

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Daily Excelsior
02:14 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 436 to Rs 1,48,354 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 436, or 0.29 per cent, at Rs 1,48,354 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 16,711 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said. (Agencies)

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