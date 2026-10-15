Gold futures rise to Rs 1.47 lakh/10 gm on firm spot demand

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 1,353 to Rs 1,47,201 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1,353, or 0.93 per cent, at Rs 1,47,201 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,567 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in the precious metal's prices, analysts said.

Gold futures rose 0.81 per cent to USD 4,138.72 per ounce in New York. (PTI)