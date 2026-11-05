Gold futures rise to  Rs 1.45 lakh/10 gm on firm spot demand

NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 1,947 to Rs 1,45,181 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1,947, or 1.37 per cent, at Rs 1,45,181 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 2,327 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said.

Gold futures rose 1.24 per cent to USD 4,110.88 per ounce in New York. (PTI)