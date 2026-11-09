Gold Futures Rise To Rs 1.44 Lakh/10 Gm On Firm Spot Demand

New Delhi, Nov 9: Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 1,801 to Rs 1,44,353 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1,801, or 1.26 per cent, at Rs 1,44,353 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,007 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal prices, analysts said.

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Gold futures rose 1.43 per cent to USD 4,128.83 per ounce in New York. (Agencies)