Gold futures rise to Rs 1.42 lakh/10 gm on firm spot demand

NEW DELHI, Oct 26: Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 817 to Rs 1,42,841 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contract for December delivery traded higher by Rs 817, or 0.58 per cent, at Rs 1,42,841 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 811 lots.

Fresh positions by market participants led to a rise in precious metal's prices, analysts said.

Gold futures rose 0.47 per cent to USD 4,014.81 per ounce in New York. (PTI)