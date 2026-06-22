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Gold futures increase on spot demand

NEW DELHI, June 22: Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 570 to Rs 1,47,773 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for...

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Daily Excelsior
01:25 PM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, June 22:

Gold prices on Monday rose by Rs 570 to Rs 1,47,773 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 570, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 1,47,773 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 577 lots.

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Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in Precious metal prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold futures rose 0.63 per cent to USD 4,181.92 per ounce in New York. (PTI)

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