Gold futures drop to  Rs 1,43,380/10g

NEW DELHI, June 29: Gold prices on Monday dropped Rs 782 to Rs 1,43,380 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded lower by Rs 782, or 0.54 per cent, at Rs 1,43,380 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,592 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in precious metal prices to weak global cues.

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.72 per cent to USD 4,059.36 per ounce in New York. (PTI)