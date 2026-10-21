Gold futures decline to Rs 1.46 lakh/gram

NEW DELHI, Oct 21: Gold prices on Wednesday declined Rs 509 to Rs 1,46,010 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 509, or 0.35 per cent, at Rs 1,46,010 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 699 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.12 per cent to USD 4,120.11 per ounce in New York. (PTI)