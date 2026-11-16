Gold futures decline to  Rs 1.34 lakh/10 gram

NEW DELHI, Nov 16: Gold prices on Monday declined by Rs 1,877 to Rs 1,34,828 per 10 grams in futures trade amid weak spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 1,877, or 1.37 per cent, at Rs 1,34,828 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 15,567 lots.

Analysts attributed the decline in precious metal prices to weaker spot demand.

Globally, gold futures declined by 0.64 per cent to USD 3,861.35 per ounce in New York. (PTI)