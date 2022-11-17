Gold falls Rs 161; silver tumbles Rs 1,111

New Delhi, Nov 17: Gold prices fell by Rs 161 to Rs 53,235 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 53,396 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,111 to Rs 61,958 per kg.

“Gold inched lower, as safe-haven demand from latest geopolitical concerns faded, while hopes that the US Federal Reserve would be less aggressive on rate hikes over coming months underpinned the market,” said Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In the international market, gold was trading in red at USD 1,770.5 per ounce while silver was down at USD 21.32 per ounce.

“COMEX gold declined following a surge in US bond yields after better-than-expected economic data. Traders are looking at the Federal Reserve’s reaction to mixed US economic data while the haven demand driving the dollar higher,” said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. (AGENCIES)

Markets fall amid weak global equities

Mumbai, Nov 17:

Equity benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday in line with weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 230.12 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 61,750.60. During the day, it fell 337.45 points or 0.54 per cent to 61,643.27.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 65.75 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 18,343.90.

From the Sensex pack, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, HDFC, Dr Reddy’s, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading mostly lower in the afternoon session. Wall Street had ended in the negative territory on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 92.43 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 386.06 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data. (AGENCIES)

