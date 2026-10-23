Gold falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 gm; silver hits 10-month low

NEW DELHI, Oct 22 : Gold prices fell by Rs 1,000 to Rs 1.48 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, while silver tumbled Rs 5,900 to a 10-month low of Rs 2.07 lakh per kilogram amid weak trends in the international markets.

The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity closed at Rs 1.49 lakh per 10 grams on Wednesday.

Silver also plunged Rs 5,900 to Rs 2,07,500 per kilogram, inclusive of all taxes, from the previous close of Rs 2,13,400 per kg, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

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The white metal previously traded around these levels at Rs 2,07,600 per kg on December 18, 2025.

"Gold continued its weak trend in the domestic markets on Thursday as sentiment remains under pressure amid concerns over the West Asia conflict," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

In global markets, spot gold slipped below the USD 4,100 per ounce level, declining by USD 68.98, or nearly 1.7 per cent, to USD 4,072.30 per ounce.

Silver also dropped nearly 4 per cent to USD 55.72 per ounce in global markets. (PTI)