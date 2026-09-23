Gold Chains Sprayed Silver, Black To Mask Rs 9 Cr Gold; 8 Held At IGI Airport

New Delhi, Sep 23: What was purportedly an exhibition trip to Dubai ended with the arrest of eight passengers, including a woman, after Customs officials busted a gold smuggling bid involving around 6.5 kg of gold worth nearly Rs 9 crore, disguised as chains, sprayed with silver and black colour.

The passengers had travelled to Dubai under the guise of attending exhibitions and returned on September 21 from Dubai to Delhi, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, Customs officials thoroughly searched the aircraft and recovered gold concealed beneath two seats in three small bags, the statement said.

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The investigation led to the arrest of all eight passengers travelling on the same flight, it said.

According to statement, the group allegedly used gold in the form of chains and jewellery to evade suspicion.

The chains were sprayed with silver and black colour as part of the concealment method, it said.

The total recovery was around 6.5 kg of gold, valued at approximately Rs nine crore, it added.

All eight accused were produced before the Patiala House Court after medical examination and remanded to 14 days' judicial custody, the statement said. (PTI)