Gold Appreciates By Rs 200; Silver Rallies Rs 400

NEW DELHI, Feb 2: Gold prices appreciated Rs 200 to Rs 63,650 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid strong cues in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 63,450 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also rallied Rs 400 to Rs 76,500 per kilogram, while it had ended at Rs 76,100 per kg in the previous close. (Agencies)