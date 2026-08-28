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Home / National / Goenka sangam to be held from Sept 17

Goenka sangam to be held from Sept 17

Kolkata : Driven by the desire to acquaint their metropolitan-city-born offspring with their roots,  Goenka community  from India and abroad travel back to their ancestral hometown in Fatehpur Shekhawati in Rajasthan  every year to reconnect with their heritage, introduce younger...

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Daily Excelsior
09:22 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Kolkata : Driven by the desire to acquaint their metropolitan-city-born offspring with their roots,  Goenka community  from India and abroad travel back to their ancestral hometown in Fatehpur Shekhawati in Rajasthan  every year to reconnect with their heritage, introduce younger generations to family history, and experience local culture firsthand.

The Goenkas, India's wealthy elite from the globe organise " Goenka Sangam" every year on  Bhadrapada Amavasya at     an ancient Temple   Shree Beera Barjee Mandir at Fatehpur Shekhawati in Sikar District in Rajasthan, in memory of  their Kuldevi

"Beera & Barjee Dadi ji" in which around 600  members of India's super rich  Goenkas  families   pray  at Shree Beera Barjee Mandir at Fatehpur Shekhawati  for the peace of their ancestors’ souls and those of their loved ones.

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They perform Puja at their holy temple for their forefathers and seek divine blessings for the younger generations.

Shekhawati cultural traditions are passed to younger generations through oral storytelling, community festivals, and temple gatherings during the five-day festival, which will be celebrated from September 7 to September 11, 2026, this year under the aegis of Shri Shakti Goenka Trust, Kolkata, said Sh Sushik Kumar Goenka, Managing Trustee of the Trust, who is also a promoter  Director of the Emami Group of  Companies.

Goenka Recognition Award function will be  organised on 10 th september  2026 to honour the  individuals belonging to Goenka community  who have performed exceptional and distinguished service in the field of trade, social service, sports. Arts. Science, education, literature and health said Sh Arun Kumar Goenka, Chairman, Goenka Recognition Award Committee 2026.

The committee has invited online nominations to select individuals, which may be submitted by any persons who are qualified to nominate. A nomination for yourself will also be taken into consideration. The nominations are in process, and the names of the winners will be announced on 1st September 2026, said Sh Arun Kumar Goenka, Chairman, Goenka Recognition Award Committee 2026.

Rajasthan Chief Minister  Sh Bhajan Lal Sharma will be the chief guest in the award function, while Rajasthan Urban Development  and Housing Minister Shri Jhabar Singh Kharra will preside over the function

Sh Harsh GOENKA    chairman of     RPG Group , Sanjiv Goenka    Chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group,Viveck Goenka -- Chairman, Managing Director and Editorial Director of the Indian Express Group,   BK GOENKA    chairman of Welspun World

Subhash chandra  Chairman Zee TV, RS Goenka  Joint Chairman Emami  Group ,Anjani Kumar GOENKA Founder  GD Goenka School

Girdhari lal Goenka Chairman  Golden Goenka Group of Companies .Sh Akash Goenka Director Goldy Spices  are some of the illustrious  members of  the   Goenka Comminity .

Sadhvi Shraddha Gopal Saraswati (also known as Maahi Didi),  a well-known spiritual storyteller (katha vachak) and founder of the Data Devi Foundation. will deliver sermons on spiritual awakening, Vedic wisdom, morality, and the practical art of living based on holy texts like the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads, and Bhagavatam for the first three days from 6 th to 8 th  September 2026.

All local population is invited for the sermons and prasad so that maximum people benefit

A motivational session will be conducted by Mumbai-based motivational speaker  Krishma Goenka  on 8 th and 9 th September 2026  to inspire participants, boost morale, foster a positive mindset, and encourage personal or professional growth to provide practical tools to help individuals overcome challenges and achieve their goal

Mrs Krishna Vijayvargiya, a local folk singer, will  perform Jagran on 10 th September, while Yog Guru Manoj Sharma will deliver a lecture on  yoga philosophy, asanas and meditations   during the event

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