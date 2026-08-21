GoC Visits Forward Areas In Ladakh To Review Operational Readiness Of Formations

LEH/JAMMU, Aug 21: The general officer commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Madanraj Pande, visited forward areas of Ladakh and reviewed the operational preparedness and readiness of formations deployed in the area, officials said on Friday.

During his visit to Trishul division on Thursday, the GOC interacted with troops and reviewed the induction of new generation equipment and innovative indigenous solutions aimed at enhancing operational capability, mobility and sustainability, they said.

Lt Gen Pande appreciated the formations for maintaining a high state of operational readiness and adopting an innovative approach to meet operational challenges in the high-altitude terrain.

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He exhorted all ranks to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, mission readiness and operational excellence.