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Home / Latest News / GoC Visits Forward Areas Along LoC To Assess Prevailing Security Situation

GoC Visits Forward Areas Along LoC To Assess Prevailing Security Situation

JAMMU, Sep 10: General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review operational preparedness and assess the prevailing security situation in the Rajouri sector,...

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Daily Excelsior
07:05 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 10: General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, on Thursday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) to review operational preparedness and assess the prevailing security situation in the Rajouri sector, officials said.

During the visit, the Corps Commander was briefed on the prevailing security environment, counter-infiltration measures, surveillance grid and initiatives aimed at further enhancing operational effectiveness, the White Knight Corps said on X.

The GOC commended the troops for maintaining a high state of readiness, vigilance and commitment, and exhorted all ranks to remain steadfast and maintain the highest standards of operational preparedness and responsiveness.

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