GoC Visits Forward Areas Along LAC In Ladakh To Review Operational Preparedness

Leh/Jammu, Sep 8: Fire & Fury Corps GoC Lt General Madanraj Pande met the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and reviewed their operational preparedness in the challenging high-altitude terrain, officials said.

During the visit on Monday, Lt Gen Pande commended the troops and Indo-Tibetan border police (ITBP) personnel for their steadfast resolve, professionalism and commitment while operating under demanding conditions, they said.

Interacting with the troops, the GOC exhorted all ranks to continue leveraging emerging technologies and innovative solutions to further enhance operational effectiveness and combat readiness, they said.

Advertisement

The visit reaffirmed the Army's focus on maintaining a high level of operational preparedness and combat readiness along the LAC in the strategically important Ladakh sector. (Agencies)