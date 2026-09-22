GOC Reviews Agniveer Training At Ladakh Regimental Centre, Inaugurates DTN

LEH/JAMMU, Sept 22: Lieutenant General Madanraj Pandey, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps, visited the Ladakh scouts regimental centre and reviewed the training aspects for Agniveers and key regimental updates, officials said.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) also inaugurated a drone training node (DTN) aimed at strengthening technology-enabled training capabilities at the centre.

He reviewed the training infrastructure and witnessed a demonstration at the Chinese language lab, showcasing contemporary and operationally relevant training on Monday, they said.

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Lt Gen Pandey interacted with the Ladakh Scouts personnel over tea and commended them for their professionalism, dedication and commitment to duty, the Army said.