GoC 14 Corps Reviews Operational Preparedness Of Troops In Siachen Sector In Ladakh

Leh/Jammu, Aug 17: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Madanraj Pande, on Monday visited the Siachen Glacier sector to review the operational preparedness of troops deployed at the world's highest battlefield, the Army said.

During his visit, Lt Gen Pande interacted with troops deployed in the sector and appreciated their high morale, professionalism and resilience while operating under extreme terrain and weather conditions, it said.

"Lt Gen Madanraj Pande, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps, visited Siachen to review operational preparedness and interact with troops deployed on the world's highest battlefield," the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire and Fury Corps, said on X.

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The Corps Commander exhorted all ranks to maintain the highest standards of operational readiness, discipline and excellence, the Army said.

The visit was aimed at assessing the preparedness of troops deployed in the challenging Siachen sector and reinforcing their commitment to maintaining operational effectiveness in the high-altitude battlefield, it said.