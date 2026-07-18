'Goal To Transform J&K Into National Knowledge Hub': LG Sinha Attends Chinar Book Festival

SRINAGAR, July 18: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the third edition of the Chinar Book Festival here on Saturday, saying books are like living conversations that force us to think deeply, ask questions, challenge our beliefs, and inspire us to grow.

He said this festival is more than just an event and it's a movement to build a vibrant community of readers, writers, and thinkers.

"Our goal is to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a national hub for knowledge, culture, and creativity. I hope this book festival will inspire the youth to read every day, protect endangered languages, and use literature as a way to value and respect diversity," the Lieutenant Governor said.

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"Nothing matches the power of writing. Combined with a strong imagination, it becomes a lasting strength. A vibrant book festival creates such an environment and a welcoming space where literature becomes accessible, inspiring, and meaningful for everyone," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that in a very short time, the Chinar Book Festival has become a unique celebration of ideas, transforming into a vibrant intellectual movement across Jammu and Kashmir.

"I believe writers and thinkers are like glowing lamps and blooming roses. In many ways, they mirror the majestic Chinar tree. In Kashmir, the Chinar is a living symbol of patience, beauty, and endurance. Writers and their books share this same lasting spirit, guiding human civilisation through the ages. Together, we share the responsibility to restore Jammu Kashmir as a leading hub for education, literature, and youth empowerment," he said.

Sinha said the Chinar Book Festival has become a strong national platform for ideas, debates and knowledge exchange.

"During this festival, we have also witnessed an inspiring effort to revive a priceless treasure of our cultural heritage: the Sharada script. We have seen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' take shape through initiatives such as Tamil-Kashmiri dialogues, and today this festival has become a strong bridge linking regions, languages and generations," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that sales figures should not dictate the success of a book festival.

"I believe the true success of any book festival lies in the ideas and conversations it generates. If a discussion that begins at this festival reaches a college or university, then our goal is met. If a dialogue is held here and the ideas that emerged during the festival become the basis for future collaborations, then I will consider the festival and its objectives successful. If a young person finds a book at this festival that changes the course of their life, that will be the greatest achievement of the Chinar Book Festival," he said.